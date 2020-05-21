17751 Miller Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Fabulous 4 bedroom in Perfect Location!! - This beautiful single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home is right across the street from Columbus Tustin Park. This home features a large master bedroom with hard wood flooring, mirrored closets, ceiling fans and an open floor plan with a large living room. The kitchen features a stainless double door refrigerator and corian counter tops. Enjoy entertaining in this great backyard with built in Jacuzzi, BBQ, fire pit and lush landscaping. Front patio sitting area and a two car garage w/remote and plenty of storage.

Close to Tustin Middle School, Shopping and freeways..Don't miss out this 4 bedroom home won't last!!

Call of text Stephanie 714-602-0741



(RLNE3893521)