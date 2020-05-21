All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

17751 Miller Drive

17751 Miller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17751 Miller Drive, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fabulous 4 bedroom in Perfect Location!! - This beautiful single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home is right across the street from Columbus Tustin Park. This home features a large master bedroom with hard wood flooring, mirrored closets, ceiling fans and an open floor plan with a large living room. The kitchen features a stainless double door refrigerator and corian counter tops. Enjoy entertaining in this great backyard with built in Jacuzzi, BBQ, fire pit and lush landscaping. Front patio sitting area and a two car garage w/remote and plenty of storage.
Close to Tustin Middle School, Shopping and freeways..Don't miss out this 4 bedroom home won't last!!
1 year lease

Call of text Stephanie 714-602-0741

(RLNE3893521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17751 Miller Drive have any available units?
17751 Miller Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 17751 Miller Drive have?
Some of 17751 Miller Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17751 Miller Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17751 Miller Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17751 Miller Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17751 Miller Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17751 Miller Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17751 Miller Drive offers parking.
Does 17751 Miller Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17751 Miller Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17751 Miller Drive have a pool?
No, 17751 Miller Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17751 Miller Drive have accessible units?
No, 17751 Miller Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17751 Miller Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17751 Miller Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
