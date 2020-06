17621 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

MUCH SOUGHT AFTER TREEHAVEN PATIO HOME. EVERY DETAIL HAS BEEN CHECKED AND DOUBLE CHECKED!! THIS HOME IS IMMACULATE AND READY FOR MOVE-IN. NEWER PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT, BEAUTIFUL NEWER QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS IN BOTH BATHS. OPEN KITCHEN HAS AN ABUNDANCE OF STORAGE, DOUBLE OVENS WITH REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. LARGE BACK COVERED PATIO, 1 GARAGE SPACE WITH LOCKABLE STORAGE PLUS 1 PERMITTED PARKING SPACE. 2 COMMUNITY POOLS AND CLUBHOUSES. 5 COMMUNITY LAUNDRY ROOMS. THIS IS A ONE LEVEL END UNIT IN A QUIET, SERENE LOCATION. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND FREEWAYS.