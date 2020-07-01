13531 Malena Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this charming single story home situated on a tree-lined street in a quiet neighborhood of Tustin/North Tustin, within walking distance to Loma Vista school, shops, restaurants and banks. The new front law adds a nice curb appeal to this bright and airy 4-bedrooms 3-baths with an open floor plan. This property showcases original finished hardwood floor throughout. Many upgrades have been added:New carpet, new paint inside/out, textured ceiling, recessed lights, cabinets and drawers handlers and new shower, tub and sink fixtures, Newer raised panel doors including bi-fold closet doors, double front door, dual pane windows and patio door, water heater, kitchen appliances, forced air heater and air conditioning. Ready to move in!!