Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
13531 Malena Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

13531 Malena Drive

13531 Malena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13531 Malena Drive, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this charming single story home situated on a tree-lined street in a quiet neighborhood of Tustin/North Tustin, within walking distance to Loma Vista school, shops, restaurants and banks. The new front law adds a nice curb appeal to this bright and airy 4-bedrooms 3-baths with an open floor plan. This property showcases original finished hardwood floor throughout. Many upgrades have been added:New carpet, new paint inside/out, textured ceiling, recessed lights, cabinets and drawers handlers and new shower, tub and sink fixtures, Newer raised panel doors including bi-fold closet doors, double front door, dual pane windows and patio door, water heater, kitchen appliances, forced air heater and air conditioning. Ready to move in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13531 Malena Drive have any available units?
13531 Malena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13531 Malena Drive have?
Some of 13531 Malena Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13531 Malena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13531 Malena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13531 Malena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13531 Malena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13531 Malena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13531 Malena Drive offers parking.
Does 13531 Malena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13531 Malena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13531 Malena Drive have a pool?
No, 13531 Malena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13531 Malena Drive have accessible units?
No, 13531 Malena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13531 Malena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13531 Malena Drive has units with dishwashers.

