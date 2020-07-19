1424 Ave S Bentley

Amenities

WESTWOOD/WEST LA AREA: Affordable luxury living in a beautiful modern building. Close to UCLA, Century City, Beverly Hills and major freeways. This unit offers a bright and open floor plan with large windows and plenty of natural light. Chef's Kitchen comes with Stainless Steel appliances, quartz counter top and hypoallergenic laminate flooring. Other amenities include: in suite washer & dryer, walk-in closet, large balconies, sleek fireplace, secured building entry and a 2-car subterranean gated parking.Agent Remarks : Applicants must provide strong credit and proof of sufficient income. Length of lease terms and furnished options are also available.