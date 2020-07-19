All apartments in Turlock
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:26 PM

1424 Ave S Bentley

1424 West Avenue South · (310) 948-1534
Location

1424 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA 95380

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WESTWOOD/WEST LA AREA: Affordable luxury living in a beautiful modern building. Close to UCLA, Century City, Beverly Hills and major freeways. This unit offers a bright and open floor plan with large windows and plenty of natural light. Chef's Kitchen comes with Stainless Steel appliances, quartz counter top and hypoallergenic laminate flooring. Other amenities include: in suite washer & dryer, walk-in closet, large balconies, sleek fireplace, secured building entry and a 2-car subterranean gated parking.Agent Remarks : Applicants must provide strong credit and proof of sufficient income. Length of lease terms and furnished options are also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Ave S Bentley have any available units?
1424 Ave S Bentley has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1424 Ave S Bentley have?
Some of 1424 Ave S Bentley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Ave S Bentley currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Ave S Bentley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Ave S Bentley pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Ave S Bentley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turlock.
Does 1424 Ave S Bentley offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Ave S Bentley offers parking.
Does 1424 Ave S Bentley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 Ave S Bentley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Ave S Bentley have a pool?
No, 1424 Ave S Bentley does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Ave S Bentley have accessible units?
No, 1424 Ave S Bentley does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Ave S Bentley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Ave S Bentley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Ave S Bentley have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Ave S Bentley does not have units with air conditioning.
