Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA with garage

Turlock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1451 Field Dr
1451 Field Dr, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1951 sqft
1451 Field Drive Turlock , corner of Rose Garden way and Field. All 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths home, with a 2 car garage. Dual Zone thermostats. No Pets. Patio instead of backyard. Near parks and schools Stan State.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1965 Addison Dr.
1965 Addison Drive, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2644 sqft
1965 Addison Dr. Available 07/15/20 Do not disturb tenants. - 4bd/3ba home, 2-story, central ac/heat, open floor plan, close to schools, 2-car garage, approx. 2,644 s.f. Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turlock
1 Unit Available
224 Vermont Avenue
224 Vermont Avenue, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,869
1828 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turlock
1 Unit Available
1232 E. Canal Dr
1232 East Canal Drive, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
3 bedroom bungalow in the heart of Turlock! - Updated 3 bedroom home in the heart of Turlock! Walking distance to downtown and you can watch the Christmas Parade from the front yard! Also walking distance to Turlock High School and Julien

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Turlock
1 Unit Available
450 AVE N ROSSMORE
450 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 450 AVE N ROSSMORE in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
835 AVE N SYCAMORE
835 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 835 AVE N SYCAMORE in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Turlock

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Wright
1 Unit Available
1051 9th Street
1051 9th Street, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1096 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with large backyard - Single story home with 1,096 square feet with a living room, casual dining area, washer and dryer hook-ups, central heat & air, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, and large backyard. 2 miles from highway 99.
Results within 10 miles of Turlock

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1413 Raquel Lane
1413 Raquel Lane, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1478 sqft
Nice home on a quiet tree lined street.....This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in an established neighborhood, on a large lot. The home features large open rooms with a big open kitchen that is open to the family room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
515 Tisdell Drive
515 Tisdell Drive, Waterford, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1052 sqft
Spacious Home Featuring Large Fenced Yard Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,052 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4700 Via Giardiano
4700 Via Giardiano, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
4700 Via Giardiano Available 06/01/20 $2,000 Monthly Rent with a $2,000 Security Deposit.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2815 Crescent Moon Ct
2815 Crescent Moon Court, Ceres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1060 sqft
2815 Crescent Moon Ct. Ceres, Cozy 3bedroom /2baths two car garage for $1450 per month, Cul-de-sac location, low maintenance backyard. DRE # 01918687

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 N. Central Ave
1701 Central Avenue, Ceres, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1701 N. Central Ave Available 04/20/20 Darling 1 bedroom home ready for you - This is a charming one bedroom one bath house in a triplex ready to be called yours.
City Guide for Turlock, CA

Known as the heart of California’s Central Valley and a bit more rural than some Golden State cities, Turlock is an agricultural hot spot and the home of a growing university campus.

Turlock’s appeal lies in its rustic nature and affordable cost of living, making it ideal location for those who want to save a buck or two while working in a nearby city. But people don’t just come here for the inexpensive rent; they come for the small community feel, the views of orchards and dairy farms on the local roads and that signature blend nature and culture.
You may think that a town known for its almond production and huge amount of churches would be mundane, overflowing with rural folk and set in its ways. Turlock begs to differ. Home to the California State University Stanislaus, with over 20 parks and a love of art, Turlock is a relaxed community with a hint of vibrancy. Students coalesce with families and retirees mingle with young professionals in this friendly valley town. This town is much more than meets the eye. Come get to know Turlock. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Turlock, CA

Turlock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

