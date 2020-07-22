Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:05 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA with washer-dryers

Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1559 AVE S ARMACOST
1559 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1075 sqft
Luxury 2+2 apartment for rent. Whole complex exterior and unit interior freshly painted. Brand new double panned windows all around with new shades. New laminated wood floor in the living room with a fireplace. Bamboo hardwood floors in the bedrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1633 AVE S BENTLEY
1633 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1138 sqft
Two bedroom two bath one level condo located in the highly desirable Bentley Regency building, in prime neighborhood N. of Santa Monica Blvd. Westwood location.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1422 Ave S Bentley
1422 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,499
1797 sqft
PENTHOUSE: Charming CONDO 3 bedroom & 3 1/2 bath for Lease unit 301/Rent Upper Front unit in 6-unit building. (2 bedrooms plus loft opening to sundeck with private closet and full bathroom) beautiful very HIGH CEILING 25 feet. hardwood floors.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1416 AVE S SPAULDING
1416 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1130 sqft
Charming lower unit of 1940 Traditional duplex for lease in Picfair Village. This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
812 AVE S Catalina
812 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3003 sqft
A spectacular beach living oasis awaits you and your family when you move into "The Villas at Redondo Beach".

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1424 Ave S Bentley
1424 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1200 sqft
WESTWOOD/WEST LA AREA: Affordable luxury living in a beautiful modern building. Close to UCLA, Century City, Beverly Hills and major freeways. This unit offers a bright and open floor plan with large windows and plenty of natural light.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1326 Ave S Bronson
1326 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
811 sqft
Welcome to The Bronson apartments, a remodeled building located in the heart of Mid - Wilshire. Walk to shops and restaurants.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1940 AVE N HIGHLAND
1940 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1067 sqft
Best deal in the area! Great location in Hollywood. Gorgeous, fully furnished (optional), 2BR, 2BA condo with a large living area available in the very desirable "The Terraces on Highland" condominiums.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1444 AVE S SPAULDING
1444 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1600 sqft
Stunning gated architectural duplex with saltwater pool in desirable Picfair Village.
Results within 1 mile of Turlock

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1146 Ave S Mullen
1146 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,850
1976 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully appointed and completely renovated single family in Hancock Park! This peaceful and serene property comes fully furnished and is available for short term lease. Natural light floods this spacious home.
City Guide for Turlock, CA

Known as the heart of California’s Central Valley and a bit more rural than some Golden State cities, Turlock is an agricultural hot spot and the home of a growing university campus.

Turlock’s appeal lies in its rustic nature and affordable cost of living, making it ideal location for those who want to save a buck or two while working in a nearby city. But people don’t just come here for the inexpensive rent; they come for the small community feel, the views of orchards and dairy farms on the local roads and that signature blend nature and culture.
You may think that a town known for its almond production and huge amount of churches would be mundane, overflowing with rural folk and set in its ways. Turlock begs to differ. Home to the California State University Stanislaus, with over 20 parks and a love of art, Turlock is a relaxed community with a hint of vibrancy. Students coalesce with families and retirees mingle with young professionals in this friendly valley town. This town is much more than meets the eye. Come get to know Turlock. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Turlock, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Turlock offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Turlock. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Turlock can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

