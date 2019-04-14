2421 LIBERTY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking yoga

Private, gated remodeled home with guest house, large front and back yards in quiet mountain setting. Convenient location with easy access to town, beach, the 10 or the 101. Close to shopping, schools and cafes. Walk down the country lane and straight into the State Park. Lots of usable outdoor space to play, practice yoga, or for dining al fresco. Designer updates throughout. Hard wood floors, travertine fireplace, granite+stainless kitchen, Air conditioning. Electric car charger included. Can be leased furnished. Main house can be leased separately for $4,750.00