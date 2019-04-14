All apartments in Topanga
Find more places like 2421 LIBERTY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topanga, CA
/
2421 LIBERTY Lane
Last updated April 14 2019 at 9:44 AM

2421 LIBERTY Lane

2421 Liberty Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Topanga
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2421 Liberty Lane, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Private, gated remodeled home with guest house, large front and back yards in quiet mountain setting. Convenient location with easy access to town, beach, the 10 or the 101. Close to shopping, schools and cafes. Walk down the country lane and straight into the State Park. Lots of usable outdoor space to play, practice yoga, or for dining al fresco. Designer updates throughout. Hard wood floors, travertine fireplace, granite+stainless kitchen, Air conditioning. Electric car charger included. Can be leased furnished. Main house can be leased separately for $4,750.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 LIBERTY Lane have any available units?
2421 LIBERTY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 2421 LIBERTY Lane have?
Some of 2421 LIBERTY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 LIBERTY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2421 LIBERTY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 LIBERTY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2421 LIBERTY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 2421 LIBERTY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2421 LIBERTY Lane offers parking.
Does 2421 LIBERTY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 LIBERTY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 LIBERTY Lane have a pool?
No, 2421 LIBERTY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2421 LIBERTY Lane have accessible units?
No, 2421 LIBERTY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 LIBERTY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 LIBERTY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 LIBERTY Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2421 LIBERTY Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Topanga Apartments with BalconiesTopanga Apartments with Garages
Topanga Apartments with PoolsTopanga Furnished Apartments
Topanga Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CAPort Hueneme, CASouth Whittier, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts