21910 Alta

Lease this Beautiful home or inquire about an option to purchase, home has a separate entrance potential, New Construction Custom w/Panoramic view , 9- 10' high ceilings, over 3000 s.f., 4 + 4 baths, (family rm can be 5th bdrm) long driveway up from the street, fruit trees/lawn in back yard w/gates for kids/pets, Gourmet kitchen with high end Appliances & an island. Large living & family rm w/fireplace, multi-zone A/C, two Jacuzzi tubs, hardwood floor and natural stone in baths, ceiling fans in all rooms, tankless water heater, low ELECTRIC/water bill, Double Pane windows/doors, all inside/outside walls insulated, many features!! 7 miles N of Beach, approx 3 miles to 101 Frwy, Calabasas, 20 minutes from West side, walking distance to Topanga State Park/hiking trails. Seller May carry if interested in buying....