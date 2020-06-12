All apartments in Topanga
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:34 AM

21910 Alta

21910 Alta Drive · (818) 294-1500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21910 Alta Drive, Topanga, CA 90290
Topanga Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Lease this Beautiful home or inquire about an option to purchase, home has a separate entrance potential, New Construction Custom w/Panoramic view , 9- 10' high ceilings, over 3000 s.f., 4 + 4 baths, (family rm can be 5th bdrm) long driveway up from the street, fruit trees/lawn in back yard w/gates for kids/pets, Gourmet kitchen with high end Appliances & an island. Large living & family rm w/fireplace, multi-zone A/C, two Jacuzzi tubs, hardwood floor and natural stone in baths, ceiling fans in all rooms, tankless water heater, low ELECTRIC/water bill, Double Pane windows/doors, all inside/outside walls insulated, many features!! 7 miles N of Beach, approx 3 miles to 101 Frwy, Calabasas, 20 minutes from West side, walking distance to Topanga State Park/hiking trails. Seller May carry if interested in buying....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21910 Alta have any available units?
21910 Alta has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21910 Alta have?
Some of 21910 Alta's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21910 Alta currently offering any rent specials?
21910 Alta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21910 Alta pet-friendly?
Yes, 21910 Alta is pet friendly.
Does 21910 Alta offer parking?
Yes, 21910 Alta does offer parking.
Does 21910 Alta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21910 Alta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21910 Alta have a pool?
No, 21910 Alta does not have a pool.
Does 21910 Alta have accessible units?
No, 21910 Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 21910 Alta have units with dishwashers?
No, 21910 Alta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21910 Alta have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21910 Alta has units with air conditioning.
