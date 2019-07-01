All apartments in Topanga
18219 Coastline Drive

18219 Coastline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18219 Coastline Drive, Topanga, CA 90265

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
One of a kind fantastic Lease opportunity in amazing location! This beautiful and recently updated corner Penthouse town home offers tons of natural light and privacy! Just a stone's throw away from the Getty Villa, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home enjoys epic and breathtaking views , while its open living space and deck allows you to enjoy ocean breezes everyday!Top floor of the unit features a completely remodeled kitchen that opens up to a generously sized living/dining area which comes equipped with a newly installed A/C unit, custom wet bar and terrace overlooking the breathtaking views! Lower level features both bedrooms, two remodeled bathrooms and the washer/dryer. Master suite offers its own newer A/C unit and jaw-dropping Ocean and Santa Monica Bay views! All windows and sliding glass doors are double pane to help ensure you enjoy the peace and quiet of Malibu. Condo is located in a small 8 unit complex with an elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

