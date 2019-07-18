All apartments in Topanga
Find more places like 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topanga, CA
/
1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:40 AM

1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON

1125 Old Topanga Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Topanga
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1125 Old Topanga Canyon Road, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
yoga
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
yoga
Beautiful Topanga Lease! Located up a driveway from the main road lies this lush and private sanctuary. A generous front patio ideal for entertaining welcomes you to the beautifully remodeled home. Enter into the formal living room through the main entrance or follow the french doors into the open kitchen/family room with an eclectic mix of furniture. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms. The private master suite leads you directly to the rock terrace deck with a hot tub. Down the hallway are two bedrooms and a separate bathroom, with the fourth bedroom having an attached office/playroom. The outdoors have a multitude of paths leading to several private spots: a koi pond, a yoga deck and pavilion, a sky box office, and finally a yurt with a flat grassy area. The different slope aspects provide light and sun for varied gardening and enjoyment. The property also consists of approximately one mile of private hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON have any available units?
1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON have?
Some of 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON currently offering any rent specials?
1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON pet-friendly?
No, 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON offer parking?
Yes, 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON offers parking.
Does 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON have a pool?
No, 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON does not have a pool.
Does 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON have accessible units?
No, 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 OLD TOPANGA CANYON does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Topanga Apartments with BalconiesTopanga Apartments with Garages
Topanga Apartments with PoolsTopanga Furnished Apartments
Topanga Luxury Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CAPort Hueneme, CASouth Whittier, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts