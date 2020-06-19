All apartments in Tiburon
22 Marinero Circle

22 Marinero Circle · No Longer Available
Location

22 Marinero Circle, Tiburon, CA 94920

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
tennis court
*June rent is waived!* Situated in beautiful Tiburon, this light and bright 2-bedroom apartment residence awaits you. New paint, new carpet, spacious floor plan and nicely appointed end unit. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living from your large balcony overlooking beautiful Richardson Bay and Mt. Tam.

Save time commuting as the Tiburon Ferry dock is just down the street. Convenient access to the Tiburon bike path, hiking trails, and an abundance of local options: Woodland's Market, Ark Row, Tiburon Playhouse movie theater, wine bars and the coming-soon Michael Mina restaurant.

On-site parking, storage unit, and tennis court all included.

Well behaved cat okay with larger deposit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/22-marinero-cir-belvedere-tiburon-ca-94920-usa-unit-54/2f6011c2-6afc-4ced-bd75-2ddd29ad2cbf

(RLNE5759645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Marinero Circle have any available units?
22 Marinero Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tiburon, CA.
What amenities does 22 Marinero Circle have?
Some of 22 Marinero Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Marinero Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22 Marinero Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Marinero Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22 Marinero Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tiburon.
Does 22 Marinero Circle offer parking?
Yes, 22 Marinero Circle does offer parking.
Does 22 Marinero Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Marinero Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Marinero Circle have a pool?
No, 22 Marinero Circle does not have a pool.
Does 22 Marinero Circle have accessible units?
No, 22 Marinero Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Marinero Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Marinero Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Marinero Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Marinero Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
