22 Marinero Circle

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room tennis court

*June rent is waived!* Situated in beautiful Tiburon, this light and bright 2-bedroom apartment residence awaits you. New paint, new carpet, spacious floor plan and nicely appointed end unit. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living from your large balcony overlooking beautiful Richardson Bay and Mt. Tam.



Save time commuting as the Tiburon Ferry dock is just down the street. Convenient access to the Tiburon bike path, hiking trails, and an abundance of local options: Woodland's Market, Ark Row, Tiburon Playhouse movie theater, wine bars and the coming-soon Michael Mina restaurant.



On-site parking, storage unit, and tennis court all included.



Well behaved cat okay with larger deposit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/22-marinero-cir-belvedere-tiburon-ca-94920-usa-unit-54/2f6011c2-6afc-4ced-bd75-2ddd29ad2cbf



