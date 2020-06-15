All apartments in Thousand Palms
Location

33140 Laredo Circle, Thousand Palms, CA 92276
Tri Palm Estates and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33140 Laredo Circle · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
2 Bed 55+ Mobile Home with Huge Backyard - **55+ Senior Community**

2 Bed manufactured home in a spacious lot in Tri-Palms is the perfect place to call home! This 2 bedroom home features a spacious interior layout with two living areas and each room as comfortable as the next.This home features a covered porch perfect for your morning coffee and vast backyard with lush green landscape. Tri-Palms Estates is located close to everything. You're only down the street from great restaurants, shopping and movie theater. You don't want to miss this one!

Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.

All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Filings, No Previous Felonies.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33140 Laredo Circle have any available units?
33140 Laredo Circle has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 33140 Laredo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
33140 Laredo Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33140 Laredo Circle pet-friendly?
No, 33140 Laredo Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Palms.
Does 33140 Laredo Circle offer parking?
No, 33140 Laredo Circle does not offer parking.
Does 33140 Laredo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33140 Laredo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33140 Laredo Circle have a pool?
No, 33140 Laredo Circle does not have a pool.
Does 33140 Laredo Circle have accessible units?
No, 33140 Laredo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 33140 Laredo Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 33140 Laredo Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33140 Laredo Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 33140 Laredo Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
