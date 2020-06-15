33140 Laredo Circle

Amenities

2 Bed 55+ Mobile Home with Huge Backyard - **55+ Senior Community**



2 Bed manufactured home in a spacious lot in Tri-Palms is the perfect place to call home! This 2 bedroom home features a spacious interior layout with two living areas and each room as comfortable as the next.This home features a covered porch perfect for your morning coffee and vast backyard with lush green landscape. Tri-Palms Estates is located close to everything. You're only down the street from great restaurants, shopping and movie theater. You don't want to miss this one!



Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.



All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Filings, No Previous Felonies.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



No Pets Allowed



