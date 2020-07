Amenities

Four bedroom Thousand Palms home with a covered patio! This home features a desirable layout of 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept with large kitchen featuring a stainless steel refrigerator, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpet and tile flooring, 2 car attached garage, and green landscape comes with monthly service included. Conveniently located close to everything, you're just down the street to In-N-Out, starbucks, 10 Freeway and much more!