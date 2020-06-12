/
3 bedroom apartments
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Temple City, CA
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5405 Warman Ln
5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5716 Noel Drive
5716 Noel Dr, Temple City, CA
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5718 Noel Drive
5718 Noel Drive, Temple City, CA
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5339 Dupuy Circle
5339 Dupuy Cir, Temple City, CA
Don't miss the chance to live in this newer, luxurious five-bedroom mansion in the convenient location in Temple City.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Temple City
1 Unit Available
9911 Garibaldi
9911 Garibaldi Avenue, Temple City, CA
Bright and airy newer home centrally located in North Temple City.
Results within 1 mile of Temple City
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwood Cherrylee
1 Unit Available
4303 Huddart Ave
4303 Huddart Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Corner lot home with a pool - This recently remodeled home sits on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. New paint and flooring throughout, inside laundry room and hook ups. Gated backyard with a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1420 sqft
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8, Arcadia, CA 91007 - 3 beds 2.5 bath plus a office, can Inculding refrigerator, washer & dryer. Water n trash all Inculding. Walking distance to supermarket. Close to all restaurants and mall , and 210 freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
713 S Old Ranch Road
713 South Old Ranch Road, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,680
1570 sqft
Beautiful townhouse built in 2013, Lower Rancho neighborhood of Arcadia. Three bedroom with three full baths, All bedrooms are suites .Close to Arcadia shopping mall, Front unit.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
2000 Holly Avenue
2000 Holly Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3038 sqft
Beautiful Home located in the Baldwin Stocker School area with almost 3,200 square foot Living Area on an over 11,000 square foot lot.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
532 W Lemon Avenue
532 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1692 sqft
This cozy Single Family House located on the desirable area of Arcadia. Living room with fireplace, dining room and open kitchen. Nice size bedrooms. Nice backyard with patio and pool with fence. 2 Car attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
9072 Arcadia Avenue
9072 Arcadia Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
Temple city school, huge bush garden type back yard. Traditional style 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms ( one bedroom downstairs) single family house , located within temple city school district area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
135 W Live Oak Avenue
135 W Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA
Arcadia Schools await you! You will delighted as you drive up to your beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom Town Home with an attached 2 car garage and an outside patio! The second level is relaxed family living and an entertainer's
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
127 W Lemon Avenue
127 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
South facing with the huge flat lot of 20,492 sqft around with New and Newer Million dollars homes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
656 W Huntington Drive
656 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location! The Gorgeous Mediterranean townhouse built in 2013 by KB Homes in the highly regarded Arbor Rose gated community located in the heart of Arcadia.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
257 W Woodruff Avenue
257 West Woodruff Avenue, Arcadia, CA
Furniture in house! Ready to move in! The spacious formal living room with traditional fireplace & and bay window allow abundant natural lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
723 Fairview Avenue
723 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Two stories home in the highly desirable area of Arcadia. This house has 2,072 sq.ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths built in 1999.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Norwood Cherrylee
1 Unit Available
11034 Basye Street
11034 Basye St, El Monte, CA
Brand new newly-built PUD in El Monte. Comes with 2-car garage plus 3 parking spaces for the total of 5 parking! Laminated wood and tile throughout the unit. Central air-conditioning and heating system.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Norwood Cherrylee
1 Unit Available
11030 Basye Street
11030 Basye Street, El Monte, CA
Brand new newly-built PUD in El Monte. Comes with 2-car garage plus 3 parking spaces for the total of 5 parking! Laminated wood and tile throughout the unit. Central air-conditioning and heating system.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6721 Rosemead Boulevard
6721 Rosemead Boulevard, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1525 sqft
Wonderful location, near schools, shopping and minutes to 210 and 10 freeways. Come see this renovated townhome with 3 bedrooms and over 1500 square feet. You will enjoy this back unit that offers an open floor plan.
