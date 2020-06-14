39 Apartments for rent in Temescal Valley, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
The Retreat
1 Unit Available
7860 Summer Day Drive
7860 Summer Day Dr, Temescal Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
3517 sqft
Super Hard to Find Pool Home For Lease in the Retreat. Man Guarded Gate Community, Fantastic Floor Plan, 4 Bedrooms ( 1 Downstairs with Full Bath), 4 Baths + Bonus Room.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Dos Lagos
30 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Dos Lagos
8 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
The Retreat
4 Units Available
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eagle Glen
1 Unit Available
4165 Powell Way #102
4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2228 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
13 Units Available
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eagle Glen
1 Unit Available
20315 Winton Street
20315 Winton Street, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2314 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1038 Young Circle
1038 Young Circle, Corona, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
5257 sqft
Entertainer's Tuscan Dream Home has Cleveland National Forest as backdrop. Enter this one of a kind custom estate home through the magnificent Hubbard iron entry gate. Lavish courtyard boasts covered loggia complete with 2 sided fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Eagle Glen
1 Unit Available
1636 Fairway Drive
1636 Fairway Drive, Corona, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4403 sqft
PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975.
Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
12 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Arlington South
10 Units Available
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
SAMLARC
15 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
La Sierra South
18 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,605
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
Sierra del Oro
18 Units Available
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
18 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
Studio
$1,551
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1454 Camelot Drive
1454 Camelot Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1495 sqft
1454 Camelot Drive Available 07/16/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riverview District
1 Unit Available
1340 Roger Street
1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
La Sierra Acres
1 Unit Available
6666 Butte Drive
6666 Butte Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1476 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Inviting four bedroom home in a prime location.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Temescal Valley, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Temescal Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

