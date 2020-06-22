810 GREENHEAD WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

ALL NEW FLOORING - PAINT - WINDOWS AVAILABLE JUNE 22 - TOO MUCH NEW to list....Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in Suisun. New Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room, & Bathrooms. New Wood Laminate Flooring in Family Room & throughout the rest of the home. New Dual Pane Energy Efficient Windows & Fresh Paint throughout the entire home. Central Heating & Air. Indoor Laundry. 2 Car Garage, Covered Rear Wooden Deck. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Wood Burning Fireplace. Extra Wide Driveway. Landscaping Included.



10 minute drive to T.A.F.B. This home is conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, public transportation, fire dept., post office, Community Civic Center& public library. Landscaping included. 12 Month Lease Term



Check out a key from our office Monday- Friday from 9am- 4pm and APPLY ONLINE: www.solanopm.com



Requirements:

Credit Score 600+ up

Income 3X Monthly Rent Amount

5 Years Positive Verifiable Rental References, No Evictions

Solano Property Management

3700 Hilborn Rd., Ste. 100 Fairfield, CA 94534

(707) 426-1821, Office Hours - Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5858051)