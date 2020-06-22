All apartments in Suisun City
Find more places like 810 GREENHEAD WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suisun City, CA
/
810 GREENHEAD WAY
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:08 PM

810 GREENHEAD WAY

810 Greenhead Way · (707) 426-1821 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Suisun City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

810 Greenhead Way, Suisun City, CA 94585

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 810 GREENHEAD WAY · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL NEW FLOORING - PAINT - WINDOWS AVAILABLE JUNE 22 - TOO MUCH NEW to list....Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in Suisun. New Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room, & Bathrooms. New Wood Laminate Flooring in Family Room & throughout the rest of the home. New Dual Pane Energy Efficient Windows & Fresh Paint throughout the entire home. Central Heating & Air. Indoor Laundry. 2 Car Garage, Covered Rear Wooden Deck. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Wood Burning Fireplace. Extra Wide Driveway. Landscaping Included.

10 minute drive to T.A.F.B. This home is conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, public transportation, fire dept., post office, Community Civic Center& public library. Landscaping included. 12 Month Lease Term

Check out a key from our office Monday- Friday from 9am- 4pm and APPLY ONLINE: www.solanopm.com

Requirements:
Credit Score 600+ up
Income 3X Monthly Rent Amount
5 Years Positive Verifiable Rental References, No Evictions
Solano Property Management
3700 Hilborn Rd., Ste. 100 Fairfield, CA 94534
(707) 426-1821, Office Hours - Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 GREENHEAD WAY have any available units?
810 GREENHEAD WAY has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 GREENHEAD WAY have?
Some of 810 GREENHEAD WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 GREENHEAD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
810 GREENHEAD WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 GREENHEAD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 810 GREENHEAD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suisun City.
Does 810 GREENHEAD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 810 GREENHEAD WAY does offer parking.
Does 810 GREENHEAD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 GREENHEAD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 GREENHEAD WAY have a pool?
No, 810 GREENHEAD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 810 GREENHEAD WAY have accessible units?
No, 810 GREENHEAD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 810 GREENHEAD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 GREENHEAD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 GREENHEAD WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 810 GREENHEAD WAY has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 810 GREENHEAD WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave
Suisun City, CA 94585
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln
Suisun City, CA 94585

Similar Pages

Suisun City 1 BedroomsSuisun City 2 Bedrooms
Suisun City Apartments with BalconySuisun City Dog Friendly Apartments
Suisun City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Redwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CARosemont, CAPinole, CAFoothill Farms, CA
San Pablo, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CALa Riviera, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity