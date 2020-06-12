Apartment List
/
CA
/
stockton
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM

23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stockton, CA

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
3363 Willowbrook Circle
3363 Willowbrook Circle, Stockton, CA
BROOKSIDE home in immaculate condition ready to move in! Clean floors, open floor plan w/separate living and family rooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
5019 Innisbrook Dr
5019 Innisbrook Drive, Stockton, CA
Spectacular Brookside Home Ready For Your Family - Beautiful home with many upgrades. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Expensive light fixtures. Newer wood floors. Recently painted inside. New carpet in some rooms. Plantation shutters.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
3420 Morningside Drive
3420 Morningside Drive, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2249 sqft
Single Story3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brookside Home - Rare Morningside Community Home for rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park
1 Unit Available
1810 E. Flora St.
1810 Flora Street, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
828 sqft
APPLY NOW!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherwood Manor
1 Unit Available
9736 Fireglow Lane
9736 Fireglow Lane, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1750 sqft
(Property will be Available July 15th)This 3 Bedroom Home Has It All And Then Some!!! - *PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE POST BEFORE CALLING THE OFFICE* YOU MUST APPLY FIRST BEFORE SEEING THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY NO EXCEPTIONS* *GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pacific
1 Unit Available
1609 W. Alpine Avenue
1609 Alpine Avenue, Stockton, CA
4 Bedroom 2 Bath, UOP Area Home - Attached Two Car Garage with Opener Central Air and Heat Beautiful Hardwood flooring Spacious Living Room Formal Dining Room and Informal Dining area Laundry/Utility Room New Carpet in bedrooms New Linoleum in

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
5538 Brook Falls Court
5538 Brook Falls Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2520 sqft
NEW CARPETS! NEW PAINT! NEW BLINDS! Coming Soon! Spacious Two Story Home with 3 car garage in Brookside. Gated Community. Home features include 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 10:39pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
6565 Brook Hollow Circle
6565 Brook Hollow Circle, Stockton, CA
DRE Lic. 01144123 Rent $2,000 Deposit $2,000 $45 Application Fee per Adult It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
4162 Victrola Drive
4162 Victrola Drive, Stockton, CA
4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Bear Creek East
1 Unit Available
918 BEAR CREEK WAY
918 Bear Creek Way, Stockton, CA
918 Bear Creek Way (4x2) - Pets allowed up to 25 lbs. full grown with separate $500.00 per pet- no pit bulls, dobermans or rottweiler's allowed. (RLNE5627159)
Results within 1 mile of Stockton

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3215 Delaware Avenue
3215 Delaware Avenue, Country Club, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1311 sqft
Close to University of the Pacific, close to I-5 if you commute and one door away from Michaels Pizza. 3 Bed 1 Bath house features hardwood floors, central heat and air, dual pane windows.
Results within 5 miles of Stockton

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beckman Park
1 Unit Available
1317 BURGUNDY COURT
1317 Burgundy Court, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
JUST REDUCED! UPDATED - 3 BRM, 2 BATH CORNER LOT DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW! - NO PETS 1 YEAR LEASE - NO CO-SIGNORS ALL SCHOOL LEVELS NEARBY OWNER PAYS CITY WATER & SEWER WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING & BANKING OWNER REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 650 CREDIT

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vinewood
1 Unit Available
610 HAMPTON DRIVE
610 Hampton Drive, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
610 HAMPTON DRIVE Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED CUSTOM HOME IN VERY DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD - 1 YEAR LEASE WEEKLY GARDENER INCLUDED PEST CONTROL SERVICE EVERY OTHER MONTH WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL 3 SCHOOL LEVELS 1 SMALL DOG NEGOTIABLE WITH

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeshore Village
1 Unit Available
1453 S. Mills Ave.
1453 South Mills Avenue, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1596 sqft
1453 S. Mills Ave., Lodi, CA 95242 - N ACCORDANCE WITH GOVERNOR NEWSOMS MANDATE WE WILL NO LONGER BE SHOWING PROPERTIES IN PERSON. WE HAVE PICTURES AND A WALK THRU VIDEO POSTED ON OUR WEBSITE GREENFIELDPM.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Stockton

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 Mariners Drive
1224 Mariners Drive, Lathrop, CA
***WATERFRONT** Imagine living like you're always on vacation! With this home, located in the River Islands community in Lathrop, you can do just that.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunwest
1 Unit Available
2553 Buttercup Dr
2553 Buttercup Drive, Lodi, CA
2553 Buttercup Dr Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home In Rose Gate Community - Coming Soon - This home is currently being enjoyed by another resident therefore we are not scheduling any appointments to see the interior.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6498 W Ripon Rd
6498 West Ripon Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1254 sqft
6498 West Ripon Rd. Manteca offers 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths 2 car garage, in a country Ag farm setting. Six month Lease to start, then monthly, or full year option, depending on status.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1862 Tolbert Ave
1862 Tolbert Avenue, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
June 20th $2600 per month rent. $3100 deposit. Nice newer home with Solar! Free power. Built in 2019. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs. 3 full bathrooms. One full bedroom & bathroom downstairs.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
16654 Colonial Trail
16654 Colonial Trail, Lathrop, CA
Sharp 4 Bedroom home on corner lot finished garage includes 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. Features carpet,Lino and paint, Big family room and kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
20200 LN PARADISE
20200 Paradise Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20200 LN PARADISE in San Joaquin County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sunwest
1 Unit Available
2851 Mosswood Drive
2851 Mosswood Drive, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1422 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath West Lodi Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Features: - Upgraded modern flooring throughout - Remodeled Kitchen with all new cabinets and beautiful quartz counters - Freshly painted throughout - Matching Stainless Steel Kitchen

June 2020 Stockton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stockton Rent Report. Stockton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stockton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Stockton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stockton Rent Report. Stockton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stockton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Stockton rents held steady over the past month

Stockton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Stockton stand at $993 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,302 for a two-bedroom. Stockton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stockton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Stockton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Stockton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Stockton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Stockton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,302 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Stockton.
    • While Stockton's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Stockton than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,543, which is nearly twice the price in Stockton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Stockton 3 BedroomsStockton Apartments with Balcony
    Stockton Apartments with Garage
    Stockton Apartments with Parking

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
    Roseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CA
    Rancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Pacific

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of the PacificCalifornia State University-East Bay
    California State University-SacramentoDiablo Valley College
    Mills College