5934 Dante St

Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 321170
Single story Upgraded 3 bedroom 1 bath home 2 car garage Landscaping included front lawn only New Flooring New Kitchen New bath New Windows Back yard has covered patio Fireplace Water sewer and Trash included
Cal BRE 01874632
WE DO NOT ACCEPT THE TURBOTENANT APPLICATION YOU MUST CONTACT THE PROPERTY MANAGER TO GET AN APPLICATION Manzanita Ventures Manzanita.me
Please contact Dawn to get Application sent to you.
Dawn Contact 209-479-4288 Office 209-825-0825
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
