5934 Dante St
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

5934 Dante St

5934 Dante Street · No Longer Available
Location

5934 Dante Street, Stockton, CA 95207
Lakeview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 321170

Single story Upgraded
3 bedroom 1 bath home
2 car garage
Landscaping included front lawn only
New Flooring
New Kitchen
New bath
New Windows
Back yard has covered patio
Fireplace
Water sewer and Trash included

Cal BRE 01874632 Manzanita Ventures
Agent DRE 01374457 Dawn Sadlowski

WE DO NOT ACCEPT THE TURBOTENANT APPLICATION YOU MUST CONTACT THE PROPERTY MANAGER TO GET AN APPLICATION
Manzanita Ventures
Manzanita.me

Please contact Dawn to get Application sent to you.

Dawn Contact 209-479-4288
Office 209-825-0825
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5934-dante-st-stockton-ca/321170
Property Id 321170

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 Dante St have any available units?
5934 Dante St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockton, CA.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5934 Dante St have?
Some of 5934 Dante St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5934 Dante St currently offering any rent specials?
5934 Dante St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 Dante St pet-friendly?
No, 5934 Dante St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 5934 Dante St offer parking?
Yes, 5934 Dante St offers parking.
Does 5934 Dante St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 Dante St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 Dante St have a pool?
No, 5934 Dante St does not have a pool.
Does 5934 Dante St have accessible units?
No, 5934 Dante St does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 Dante St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5934 Dante St has units with dishwashers.
