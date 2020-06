Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

All New Upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit - New from floor to ceiling!



No Section 8 Please

No pets

No Smoking

Stockton School District

Max Occupancy: 4 Occupants



Requirements for all rental properties:



Combined gross household income must be 3x the asking rent.

Good current and previous rental history.

No criminal background or past evictions.

Fair credit history



$30.00/applicant processing fee.

Payable by money order/cashiers check or cash



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4978516)