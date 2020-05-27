4035 Knollwood Court

Amenities

A Wonderful Home for a Wonderful Family - Property Id: 59829



Here we have a beautiful 3,000 square foot house available for rent. The property is still like new, inside and out. From the start, it as not been lived in for more than 6 plus years. With this house comes a couple of unique features to behold. The inside includes an indoor balcony, a great room, a kitchen with island, etc. Moving on to the outside you get an extravagant palm tree style front yard, with a huge 4-5 car driveway and 3 car garage. In the back, is a nice patio surrounded with palm trees. Not to mention, the yard will be maintained by the owner; free of charge. Finally, all around you is a splendid and quiet neighborhood with kind neighbors, that are worth getting to know. Other amenities to mention are the nearby schools and grocery stores that are just a short drive away. If you are looking for a Wonderful Home for your Astounding Family, you just got it! (Will be ready July 1, 2020)

No Pets Allowed



