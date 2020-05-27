All apartments in Stockton
Find more places like 4035 Knollwood Court.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4035 Knollwood Court

4035 Knollwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4035 Knollwood Court, Stockton, CA 95206
Weston Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Wonderful Home for a Wonderful Family - Property Id: 59829

Here we have a beautiful 3,000 square foot house available for rent. The property is still like new, inside and out. From the start, it as not been lived in for more than 6 plus years. With this house comes a couple of unique features to behold. The inside includes an indoor balcony, a great room, a kitchen with island, etc. Moving on to the outside you get an extravagant palm tree style front yard, with a huge 4-5 car driveway and 3 car garage. In the back, is a nice patio surrounded with palm trees. Not to mention, the yard will be maintained by the owner; free of charge. Finally, all around you is a splendid and quiet neighborhood with kind neighbors, that are worth getting to know. Other amenities to mention are the nearby schools and grocery stores that are just a short drive away. If you are looking for a Wonderful Home for your Astounding Family, you just got it! (Will be ready July 1, 2020)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59829
Property Id 59829

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Knollwood Court have any available units?
4035 Knollwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockton, CA.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 Knollwood Court have?
Some of 4035 Knollwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 Knollwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Knollwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Knollwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 4035 Knollwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 4035 Knollwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4035 Knollwood Court offers parking.
Does 4035 Knollwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 Knollwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Knollwood Court have a pool?
No, 4035 Knollwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 4035 Knollwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4035 Knollwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Knollwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4035 Knollwood Court has units with dishwashers.
