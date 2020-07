Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

3616 Palermo St, Stockton, CA is a single family home that contains 2,282 sq ft and was built in 2006. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.



Application will be available Mon - Fri 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at, Reliance Real Estate Inc., 2025 West March Ln Ste 5, Stockton Ca 95207. There will be a $30 processing fee per application



Prefers text!



For More information contact:

Nisar Khan

Reliance Real Estate, Inc.

DRE # 01776156

Office: 209-915-1822

Mobile: 209-351-4071