3420 Morningside Drive

Single Story3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brookside Home - Rare Morningside Community Home for rent.



-Home features classic hardwood flooring, fresh paint throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms(new carpet not yet installed, pictures show old white carpet)

-Nice sized backyard with covered patio area (landscaping current work in progress, new privacy trees, and sod is being installed)

-Oversized 3 Car Garage

-Laundry hook-ups inside

-Dual HVAC system



No Pets

No Smoking

Max Occupancy- 6 people



Requirements for all rental properties:



•Combined gross household income must be 3x the asking rent.

•Minimum 2 Years of good current and previous rental history.

•No criminal background or past evictions.

•Good credit history



You must drive by the property prior to calling to schedule an appointment. We require that everyone who schedules an appointment to check-in at our office at the time of the appointment prior to viewing any property. There are no exceptions and we do not accept early check-ins. If you cannot check-in at the office at the time of the appointment, you will be required to reschedule.



$30.00/applicant processing fee.

Payable by money order/cashier's check or exact cash



