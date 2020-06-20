All apartments in Stockton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3420 Morningside Drive

3420 Morningside Drive · (209) 476-4455 ext. 455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3420 Morningside Drive, Stockton, CA 95219
Brookside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3420 Morningside Drive · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2249 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Single Story3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brookside Home - Rare Morningside Community Home for rent.

-Home features classic hardwood flooring, fresh paint throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms(new carpet not yet installed, pictures show old white carpet)
-Nice sized backyard with covered patio area (landscaping current work in progress, new privacy trees, and sod is being installed)
-Oversized 3 Car Garage
-Laundry hook-ups inside
-Dual HVAC system

No Pets
No Smoking
Max Occupancy- 6 people

Requirements for all rental properties:

•Combined gross household income must be 3x the asking rent.
•Minimum 2 Years of good current and previous rental history.
•No criminal background or past evictions.
•Good credit history

You must drive by the property prior to calling to schedule an appointment. We require that everyone who schedules an appointment to check-in at our office at the time of the appointment prior to viewing any property. There are no exceptions and we do not accept early check-ins. If you cannot check-in at the office at the time of the appointment, you will be required to reschedule.

$30.00/applicant processing fee.
Payable by money order/cashier's check or exact cash

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Morningside Drive have any available units?
3420 Morningside Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 Morningside Drive have?
Some of 3420 Morningside Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Morningside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Morningside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Morningside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Morningside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 3420 Morningside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Morningside Drive does offer parking.
Does 3420 Morningside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Morningside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Morningside Drive have a pool?
No, 3420 Morningside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Morningside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3420 Morningside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Morningside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Morningside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
