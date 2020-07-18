All apartments in Stockton
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1308 Occidental Avenue, Stockton, CA 95203
Pacific

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $950 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer. Utilities include Water,Trash,Sewer,Gas and Electricity.

ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION !!!Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, don’t contact me from the web site again.

lland0446(AT)gmail(DOT)com
lland0446(AT)gmail(DOT)com

(RLNE5972144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
