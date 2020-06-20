All apartments in Stevenson Ranch
25852 Wordsworth Lane

25852 Wordsworth Lane · (661) 255-6576
Location

25852 Wordsworth Lane, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 25852 Wordsworth Lane · Avail. now

$3,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2433 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 4+2.5 in Stevenson Ranch! - This is the home you’re looking for! Four bedrooms, 2.5 baths … Open floor plan that is great for entertaining! Plus a wonderfully designed kitchen with an island that gives you lots of cabinets AND lots of counter space! Stove, microwave, dishwasher and fridge included! Huge master suite and generous sized bedrooms! Laundry room with washer & dryer! Makes laundry day easy! Two-car attached garage with direct access.

Amazing location! Easy access to freeways, shopping and everything fun!!

All this AND imagine, relaxing in your own private back yard on a warm California evening. Gardening service included!

Nice! Nice! Nice!

(RLNE3203124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25852 Wordsworth Lane have any available units?
25852 Wordsworth Lane has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stevenson Ranch Rent Report.
What amenities does 25852 Wordsworth Lane have?
Some of 25852 Wordsworth Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25852 Wordsworth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25852 Wordsworth Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25852 Wordsworth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25852 Wordsworth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stevenson Ranch.
Does 25852 Wordsworth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25852 Wordsworth Lane does offer parking.
Does 25852 Wordsworth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25852 Wordsworth Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25852 Wordsworth Lane have a pool?
No, 25852 Wordsworth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25852 Wordsworth Lane have accessible units?
No, 25852 Wordsworth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25852 Wordsworth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25852 Wordsworth Lane has units with dishwashers.
