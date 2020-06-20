25852 Wordsworth Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4+2.5 in Stevenson Ranch! - This is the home you’re looking for! Four bedrooms, 2.5 baths … Open floor plan that is great for entertaining! Plus a wonderfully designed kitchen with an island that gives you lots of cabinets AND lots of counter space! Stove, microwave, dishwasher and fridge included! Huge master suite and generous sized bedrooms! Laundry room with washer & dryer! Makes laundry day easy! Two-car attached garage with direct access.



Amazing location! Easy access to freeways, shopping and everything fun!!



All this AND imagine, relaxing in your own private back yard on a warm California evening. Gardening service included!



Nice! Nice! Nice!



(RLNE3203124)