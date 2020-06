Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking garage

Great Location in Stevenson Ranch; Excellent Privacy; End of Cul-De-Sac; 4 BR 3 BA Home with Large back & side yard with 3 car garage. Side yard has a concrete basketball shooting court. Separate Living room with wet bar; Large Family room; Spacious Laundry Room; Master BR has a Full Size Retreat Which Can be a 5th Bedroom & Huge Walk-in Closet; Large Size Bedrooms; Granite Kitchen Counter tops; Carpet Flooring upstairs, laminate and tile downstairs; 3 Car Garage; One BR/BA on Ground Floor. Large Lot and Yard. Beautiful Private Back and Side Yard. Please text/call Bob at 661.513.4433 or Diana at 818.205.4034 to schedule a viewing apt. Prior to any showing, Agents & Buyers are required to review the Rules for Entry (See Supplements) into the property and will also be required to review and sign Forms PEAD-LR/V & BPPP prior to each showing.