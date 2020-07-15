/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
30 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Valley Lake, CA
1 of 10
Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
12920 Briarcliff Drive
12920 Briarcliff Drive, Spring Valley Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1632 sqft
Located in the beautiful private community of spring Valley lake!Owner pays for HOA Fee's. If tenant's would like to use amenities Tenant pays for their own separate tenant HOA fee's. Available after May 31.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Valley Lake
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
14236 Oxford Place
14236 Oxford Place, Victorville, CA
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Sitting on the corner of a cul-de-sac in a well established Victorville neighborhood, this modernized 60’s era home is a must see.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
13385 Fawncreek Street
13385 Fawncreek Street, Victorville, CA
CORNER LOT AND CENTRAL LOCATION!! Only 1 neighbor adjacent here on this lovely 5 bedroom 3 bath 2677 square foot home. Plank flooring and open floor plan. Minutes to I-15. Has additional large loft upstairs.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
12237 Nuevo Court
12237 Nuevo Court, Victorville, CA
Nice cul-de-sac home. Front and Back yard landscaped. Fireplace , covered patio. 4 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
18901 Vine St
18901 Vine Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1456 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today. Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
14348 Derby Ct
14348 Derby Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM VICTORVILLE HOME ON CUL DE SAC - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage off of Hesperia Rd. Recently remodeled with new plush carpet, newer granite, stainless steel appliances, backsplash. Huge backyard with RV side gate.
1 of 10
Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
West City
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room
1 of 2
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
West City
16212 Orick Avenue
16212 Orick Avenue, Victorville, CA
Large newer home 4 bed and 2.5 Bath plenty of room for a large family, close to schools, shopping and freeway close, Leasing agent is also owner of property
1 of 21
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
15498 Vallejo Street
15498 Vallejo Street, Victorville, CA
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Victorville, freshly updated with new paint, carpet, kitchen cabinets and counters. Nice location close to Victor Valley High School and easy access to shopping at the 15 freeway.
1 of 19
Last updated February 7 at 06:10 PM
1 Unit Available
20707 Teton Road
20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1818 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018).
1 of 8
Last updated February 7 at 06:10 PM
1 Unit Available
West City
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
13016 OJAI RD
13016 Ojai Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
FOR LEASE!! 2000sf HOME IN APPLE VALLEY - READY FOR ALMOST IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SPACE INSIDE AND OUT, THIS IS THE HOME FOR YOU.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
17439 Orange Street
17439 Orange Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1411 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOUSE FOR LEASE FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS WITH SOLAR TUBES, ATTACH 2 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE, KITCHEN , CENTRAL AC & FORCE HEATING, LAUNDRY HOOK UPS,COVERED PATIO, LARGE BACK YARD,PLENTY ROOM FOR RV.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
20839 Eyota Road
20839 Eyota Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1731 sqft
Very nice, well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood of Apple Valley. Conveniently located near schools and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a formal living space and family room, open to the eating area and kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
17874 Birch St.
17874 Birch Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1390 sqft
Hesperia House with large fenced lot - Hesperia house with large fenced backyard, Swamp cooler only. RENT $1400.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $2100.00 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
16465 Green Tree Blvd. #48
16465 Green Tree Boulevard, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1539 sqft
Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths - Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Single Story, Attached 2 Car Garage with Laundry Hookups, End unit Large Living Room with Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with skylights, Lots of Kitchen Cabinets and
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West City
16463 Solvang Avenue
16463 Solvang Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1100 sq. ft., 2 Car Garage, Large Fenced Yard, Covered Patio, Central A/C & Heat - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1100 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Valley Lake
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful, Single-Family home in a perfect location.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9656 Peridot Avenue
9656 Peridot Avenue, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1848 sqft
Beautiful single story home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, close to the FWY and all the shopping centers. Brand new paint and ready to move in.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West City
13721 Dove Court
13721 Dove Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, big yard, plus a bonus room in the home! Cozy Fireplace & located on a cul-DE-sac.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19081 1st Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from
1 of 5
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
West Bear Valley
12369 Alpine Circle
12369 Alpine Circle, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1483 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM VICTORVILLE HOME! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. xst. Kirkwood. Central Location. Near Freeway, Shopping & Schools K-8. Family room. Fireplace. Central AC/Heat. Laundry Hook-ups in Garage.
1 of 37
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9219 Canyon View Ave
9219 Canyon View Ave, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
Beautiful Home Just Renovated!! - Property Id: 235173 This home has been completely renovated from New Carpeting! New Flooring! New Landscaping, New Samsung Appliances, New refrigerator, New Stove, New Dishwasher, New Washer- Dryer, New Microwave,
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALancaster, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
Brea, CAPalmdale, CARedlands, CAVictorville, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAApple Valley, CAHesperia, CAAdelanto, CASilver Lakes, CACrestline, CABarstow, CA