/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Valley Lake, CA
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
13316 Makai #7
13316 Makai Court, Spring Valley Lake, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
Spring Valley Lake Property Condo - RENT $1500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3000.00 NO PETS ALLOWED. WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4500.00 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Valley Lake
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated January 9 at 01:23 AM
6 Units Available
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11366 Sawgrass Bend
11366 Sawgrass Bend, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
55+ Community, Close to shopping , golf course, Gated community and Kitchen banquet. **Move-in special $200 off the first month's rent.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
11528 Sunset Pl
11528 Sunset Place, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1965 sqft
55 + Gated Community - RENT $1650 SECURITY DEPOSIT $2475. NO PETS ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4125.00 Upon accepted application, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West City
14416 McArt Road
14416 Mc Art Road, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
48776 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 926 square feet of living space. Features include ceiling fans in bedrooms, and living room, privacy vertical blinds on all windows, upgraded counters, and cabinets, pre-wired for internet, and television services.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
11875 A Avenue
11875 A Avenue, Hesperia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
This lovely, two bedroom apartment, with newer carpet and fresh paint, is located in a very quiet & desirable low-rise community. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and two parking spots. Walking distance to CVS, Starbucks, IN-N-Out, Von's, etc.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
19547 Valley Ct
19547 Valley Court, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1205 sqft
55+ JESS RANCH RENTAL - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car attached garage, tucked nicely down a tree-lined cul-de-sac! Just a short golf cart trip or walk to the Aspen clubhouse. Spacious living room open to kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
15515 Rancherias Road
15515 Rancherias Road, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
Clean and ready to rent 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Apple Valley Apartment. Open floorplan with connecting living and dining areas. Wood laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring. The backyard is a great space for BBQ's. Washer & Dryer hookups are in the house.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
14327 El Dorado Dr
14327 El Dorado Drive, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
922 sqft
VICTORVILLE, GREEN TREE GOLF COURSE PROPERTY - RENT $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1,500 NO PETS. DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $2,500 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
19178 Palo Verde Dr
19178 Palo Verde Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
919 sqft
Senior Living at Jess Ranch 55 Years & Older Only - RENT $1200 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1800 1 SMALL DOG ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT $200 TOTAL MOVE IN COST $3000 Upon accepted application, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Valley Lake
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
22815 Del Oro Rd.
22815 Del Oro Road, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Ranch Style Home Enveloped In Nature - This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Apple Valley, CA. As soon as you enter the yard surrounding this home, the natural elements transport you to a different world.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALancaster, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
Brea, CAPalmdale, CARedlands, CAVictorville, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAApple Valley, CAHesperia, CAAdelanto, CASilver Lakes, CACrestline, CABarstow, CA