Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled home w/crown molding, hardwood & tile floors with carpet and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to the garage. The kitchen features recessed lighting, oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an eat-in area. Washer and dryer hookups in the garage. SORRY - NO PETS.