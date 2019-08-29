14853 Mulberry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill

Spacious and airy 2-bed townhome with lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings. Gated community. Dual Master bedrooms (bathroom inside bedroom). Desirable end unit with brand new laminate floors, gas fireplace, quartz countertop kitchen, and Central Air/Heat, ceiling fan. Gas stove, washer & dryer included (inside townhome). Direct access to TWO side-by-side covered carports assigned to you. Community amenities includes swimming pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ. Highly 9 rated La Serna High School district. No Pets. Looking for long term responsible tenants. Viewing by appointment only.

Call owner 949 444 6306