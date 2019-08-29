All apartments in South Whittier
Find more places like 14853 Mulberry Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Whittier, CA
/
14853 Mulberry Dr
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

14853 Mulberry Dr

14853 Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Whittier
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14853 Mulberry Drive, South Whittier, CA 90604
South Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Spacious and airy 2-bed townhome with lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings. Gated community. Dual Master bedrooms (bathroom inside bedroom). Desirable end unit with brand new laminate floors, gas fireplace, quartz countertop kitchen, and Central Air/Heat, ceiling fan. Gas stove, washer & dryer included (inside townhome). Direct access to TWO side-by-side covered carports assigned to you. Community amenities includes swimming pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ. Highly 9 rated La Serna High School district. No Pets. Looking for long term responsible tenants. Viewing by appointment only.
Call owner 949 444 6306

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14853 Mulberry Dr have any available units?
14853 Mulberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 14853 Mulberry Dr have?
Some of 14853 Mulberry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14853 Mulberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14853 Mulberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14853 Mulberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14853 Mulberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Whittier.
Does 14853 Mulberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14853 Mulberry Dr offers parking.
Does 14853 Mulberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14853 Mulberry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14853 Mulberry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14853 Mulberry Dr has a pool.
Does 14853 Mulberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 14853 Mulberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14853 Mulberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14853 Mulberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14853 Mulberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14853 Mulberry Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Whittier 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Whittier 2 Bedroom Apartments
South Whittier 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Whittier Apartments with Hardwood Floors
South Whittier Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles