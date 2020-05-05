All apartments in South Whittier
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

11906 Painter Avenue

11906 Painter Avenue · No Longer Available
South Whittier
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

11906 Painter Avenue, South Whittier, CA 90605
South Whittier

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with laundry hook ups in the garage, 1 car attached garage... New kitchen cabinets, new paint and new flooring.. Bathroom was remodeled 2 years ago, with a new bathtub and tile, new vanity and toilet..Home has newer windows and blinds..New stove..Home is in MOVE-IN condition..Looking for a good responsible tenant.. Qualifications : Gross income must be $6500 or more per month, credit scores must be 600 or higher, no evictions.. Must provide 2 recent paycheck stubs,2 recent bank statements all pages and a recent credit report... I can email Rental Applications.. Family size limited to 4 people... 1 small dog allowed ( Under 35 pounds) Pet deposit is $600.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11906 Painter Avenue have any available units?
11906 Painter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 11906 Painter Avenue have?
Some of 11906 Painter Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11906 Painter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11906 Painter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11906 Painter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11906 Painter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11906 Painter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11906 Painter Avenue offers parking.
Does 11906 Painter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11906 Painter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11906 Painter Avenue have a pool?
No, 11906 Painter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11906 Painter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11906 Painter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11906 Painter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11906 Painter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11906 Painter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11906 Painter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

