11906 Painter Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with laundry hook ups in the garage, 1 car attached garage... New kitchen cabinets, new paint and new flooring.. Bathroom was remodeled 2 years ago, with a new bathtub and tile, new vanity and toilet..Home has newer windows and blinds..New stove..Home is in MOVE-IN condition..Looking for a good responsible tenant.. Qualifications : Gross income must be $6500 or more per month, credit scores must be 600 or higher, no evictions.. Must provide 2 recent paycheck stubs,2 recent bank statements all pages and a recent credit report... I can email Rental Applications.. Family size limited to 4 people... 1 small dog allowed ( Under 35 pounds) Pet deposit is $600.00