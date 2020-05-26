All apartments in South San Gabriel
Find more places like 8009 Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South San Gabriel, CA
/
8009 Hill Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

8009 Hill Drive

8009 Hill Drive · (626) 766-0178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8009 Hill Drive, South San Gabriel, CA 91770
South San Gabriel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled 4bed/2bath house with extra wide driveway parking in the City of Rosemead. Freshly painted walls with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the home. New dual pane windows, fireplace, tankless water heater, and recessed lighting. Large kitchen comes with new granite counter top, new dishwasher, new stove/oven, new refrigerator, new range hood, and lots of cabinets. Driveway has a security gate. New landscaping and many more features. Extremely convenient location that's close to Montebello Shopping Mall, Costco, markets, bus lines, and schools. Easily accessible to the I-60 freeway as well. Must see to appreciate what this home has to offer. Furniture and decorations in photos are for staging only and not included with the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8009 Hill Drive have any available units?
8009 Hill Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8009 Hill Drive have?
Some of 8009 Hill Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8009 Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8009 Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8009 Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South San Gabriel.
Does 8009 Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8009 Hill Drive does offer parking.
Does 8009 Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8009 Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 8009 Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8009 Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 8009 Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8009 Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8009 Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8009 Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8009 Hill Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAMonterey Park, CAMontebello, CAAlhambra, CAEl Monte, CAPico Rivera, CAWhittier, CA
San Gabriel, CAEast Los Angeles, CATemple City, CAArcadia, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CAEast San Gabriel, CASouth Pasadena, CASanta Fe Springs, CADowney, CAHacienda Heights, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity