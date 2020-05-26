8009 Hill Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled 4bed/2bath house with extra wide driveway parking in the City of Rosemead. Freshly painted walls with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the home. New dual pane windows, fireplace, tankless water heater, and recessed lighting. Large kitchen comes with new granite counter top, new dishwasher, new stove/oven, new refrigerator, new range hood, and lots of cabinets. Driveway has a security gate. New landscaping and many more features. Extremely convenient location that's close to Montebello Shopping Mall, Costco, markets, bus lines, and schools. Easily accessible to the I-60 freeway as well. Must see to appreciate what this home has to offer. Furniture and decorations in photos are for staging only and not included with the home.