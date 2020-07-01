All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

812 FREMONT Avenue

812 Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
The Mission District Lofts offers a cool industrially aesthetic urban feel in the heart of South Pasadena. Unit 200 offers a versatile floor plan that can be tailored to fit various live work needs. Cork flooring and all brand new stainless steel appliances with gas range and Moroccan tile with stainless steel shelving and concrete counter tops round out the kitchen . Large open concept living room, den and full bath on first level with large windows & western exposure to maximize sunlight. The upstairs loft and bathroom also have large windows to maximize light and make for a great master suite. The building is situated in the highly desirable Mission District with restaurants, markets, Jones Coffee, Heirloom Bakery and the Gold line all easily accessible. Year lease unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 FREMONT Avenue have any available units?
812 FREMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 812 FREMONT Avenue have?
Some of 812 FREMONT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 FREMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
812 FREMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 FREMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 812 FREMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 812 FREMONT Avenue offer parking?
No, 812 FREMONT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 812 FREMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 FREMONT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 FREMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 812 FREMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 812 FREMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 812 FREMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 812 FREMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 FREMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 FREMONT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 FREMONT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

