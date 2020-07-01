812 FREMONT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel elevator microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

The Mission District Lofts offers a cool industrially aesthetic urban feel in the heart of South Pasadena. Unit 200 offers a versatile floor plan that can be tailored to fit various live work needs. Cork flooring and all brand new stainless steel appliances with gas range and Moroccan tile with stainless steel shelving and concrete counter tops round out the kitchen . Large open concept living room, den and full bath on first level with large windows & western exposure to maximize sunlight. The upstairs loft and bathroom also have large windows to maximize light and make for a great master suite. The building is situated in the highly desirable Mission District with restaurants, markets, Jones Coffee, Heirloom Bakery and the Gold line all easily accessible. Year lease unfurnished.