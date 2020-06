Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Situated next to Garfield Park, this is the quintessential South Pasadena Craftsman home to cater to your every day living in Southern California. Three bedrooms and two baths with an open floor plan, this home is close to the shops on Mission, grocery shopping on Fair Oaks, Marengo Elementary School and South Pasadena Middle School.