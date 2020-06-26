801 Meridian Avenue

Amenities

This handsome townhouse is situated in the rear of the elegant courtyard at the Mission Meridian Village. Living here provides the finest in small town ambiance with all the amenities of sophisticated urban living. It is across from the South Pasadena Gold Line station connecting residences to downtown LA and Pasadena. It is in the historic Mission West District with Trader Joe's market, weekly farmer's market on Thursdays, coffeehouses, cafes and shops all within a short stroll. This unit is onthe second level. One can enjoy the serene views of the tall Sycamore Tree in the courtyard from the unit. High ceilings in the living room with a fireplace and dining room with a balcony and it has beautiful newer modern wood-like floors. This home has abundance of natural lights from many windows and balconies. The designer quality kitchen has granite countertops, ss appliances, tile flooring. Includes Refrig. The second bedroom is private behind the living room with a full bath and laundrycloset in the hallway. Master suite is all by itself on the second level and has a large view balcony above the courtyard that allows natural lighting and a perfect place to relax. Elevator to and from two car side by side parking spots in the gated underground parking.