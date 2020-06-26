All apartments in South Pasadena
801 Meridian Avenue
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:52 AM

801 Meridian Avenue

801 Meridian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

801 Meridian Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
This handsome townhouse is situated in the rear of the elegant courtyard at the Mission Meridian Village. Living here provides the finest in small town ambiance with all the amenities of sophisticated urban living. It is across from the South Pasadena Gold Line station connecting residences to downtown LA and Pasadena. It is in the historic Mission West District with Trader Joe's market, weekly farmer's market on Thursdays, coffeehouses, cafes and shops all within a short stroll. This unit is onthe second level. One can enjoy the serene views of the tall Sycamore Tree in the courtyard from the unit. High ceilings in the living room with a fireplace and dining room with a balcony and it has beautiful newer modern wood-like floors. This home has abundance of natural lights from many windows and balconies. The designer quality kitchen has granite countertops, ss appliances, tile flooring. Includes Refrig. The second bedroom is private behind the living room with a full bath and laundrycloset in the hallway. Master suite is all by itself on the second level and has a large view balcony above the courtyard that allows natural lighting and a perfect place to relax. Elevator to and from two car side by side parking spots in the gated underground parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Meridian Avenue have any available units?
801 Meridian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 801 Meridian Avenue have?
Some of 801 Meridian Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Meridian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
801 Meridian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Meridian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 801 Meridian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 801 Meridian Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 801 Meridian Avenue offers parking.
Does 801 Meridian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Meridian Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Meridian Avenue have a pool?
No, 801 Meridian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 801 Meridian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 801 Meridian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Meridian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Meridian Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Meridian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Meridian Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
