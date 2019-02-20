424 Fremont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

We are all clamoring to get into South Pas with its quaint charm and perfect vibes.This house is the ultimate secret hideaway,tucked away into a magicalcorner of South Pas with outstanding views of wild greenery and lush landscapes, you will wake up every morning pinching yourself! This well equipped tree house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and the most picturesque living room complete with fireplace and cozy built in bench for curling up with a great novel and a hot tea. The master will make your jaw drop, the views are incredible, the size is beyond massive and the walk in closet will fulfill all your organizing dreams. The master also features an updated en suite. What more could you ask for? Nothing! Kitchen is completely brand new with all new appliances and plenty of space to spread out and get to cooking. The two car garage is complete with your own brand new washer and dryer. I'm not sure which I love more, the lush outdoor space filled with quirky personalityor the charming cozy tree house interior,Its all a winning combo here!