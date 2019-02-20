All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated August 23 2019

424 Fremont Ave

424 S Fremont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

424 S Fremont Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We are all clamoring to get into South Pas with its quaint charm and perfect vibes.This house is the ultimate secret hideaway,tucked away into a magicalcorner of South Pas with outstanding views of wild greenery and lush landscapes, you will wake up every morning pinching yourself! This well equipped tree house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and the most picturesque living room complete with fireplace and cozy built in bench for curling up with a great novel and a hot tea. The master will make your jaw drop, the views are incredible, the size is beyond massive and the walk in closet will fulfill all your organizing dreams. The master also features an updated en suite. What more could you ask for? Nothing! Kitchen is completely brand new with all new appliances and plenty of space to spread out and get to cooking. The two car garage is complete with your own brand new washer and dryer. I'm not sure which I love more, the lush outdoor space filled with quirky personalityor the charming cozy tree house interior,Its all a winning combo here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Fremont Ave have any available units?
424 Fremont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 424 Fremont Ave have?
Some of 424 Fremont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Fremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
424 Fremont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Fremont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 424 Fremont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 424 Fremont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 424 Fremont Ave offers parking.
Does 424 Fremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 Fremont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Fremont Ave have a pool?
No, 424 Fremont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 424 Fremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 424 Fremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Fremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Fremont Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Fremont Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 Fremont Ave has units with air conditioning.
