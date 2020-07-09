Amenities

hardwood floors carport fireplace courtyard

Welcome to a private charming cottage located on a quiet and lovely tree filled street. You will live in a

highly desirable, safe neighborhood with award-winning schools in the City of South Pasadena. Of 2

houses on a lot, 2016 Milan is the front house. The house is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, at a total of 1,450 square feet. The house is newly painted. As you enter, you are welcomed by an expansive living room that welcomes you with a cozy fireplace and new wood floors. Large windows let you survey your beautiful courtyard. The bedrooms are filled with natural light from sunny weather from personal windows and also redone with new wood floors. One detached car port and one additional driveway parking spot are available for two cars. Your home is surrounded by convenience with a nearby Costco, Target, and shopping area, Also near Alhambra Park and Almansor Park. 2016 Milan is perfectly central to your favorites at exciting Downtown Los Angeles, Old Town Pasadena, and the 626. Whether you are headed to work at USC Keck Medical Center, school at

Caltech, or a relaxing the exquisite Huntington Library, 2016 Milan serves your needs.