South Pasadena, CA
2016 Milan
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2016 Milan

2016 Milan Avenue
Location

2016 Milan Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
Welcome to a private charming cottage located on a quiet and lovely tree filled street. You will live in a
highly desirable, safe neighborhood with award-winning schools in the City of South Pasadena. Of 2
houses on a lot, 2016 Milan is the front house. The house is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, at a total of 1,450 square feet. The house is newly painted. As you enter, you are welcomed by an expansive living room that welcomes you with a cozy fireplace and new wood floors. Large windows let you survey your beautiful courtyard. The bedrooms are filled with natural light from sunny weather from personal windows and also redone with new wood floors. One detached car port and one additional driveway parking spot are available for two cars. Your home is surrounded by convenience with a nearby Costco, Target, and shopping area, Also near Alhambra Park and Almansor Park. 2016 Milan is perfectly central to your favorites at exciting Downtown Los Angeles, Old Town Pasadena, and the 626. Whether you are headed to work at USC Keck Medical Center, school at
Caltech, or a relaxing the exquisite Huntington Library, 2016 Milan serves your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Milan have any available units?
2016 Milan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 2016 Milan have?
Some of 2016 Milan's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Milan currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Milan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Milan pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Milan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 2016 Milan offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Milan offers parking.
Does 2016 Milan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Milan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Milan have a pool?
No, 2016 Milan does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Milan have accessible units?
No, 2016 Milan does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Milan have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Milan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 Milan have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 Milan does not have units with air conditioning.

