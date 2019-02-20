1801 Fair Oaks Ave

Amenities

Rare newly renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom first-floor corner-unit condo located along a wide and quiet South Pasadena estate street with little to no traffic going through. Single-family large estate neighborhood with only one other condominium complex across the street. Both bedrooms are located at the corner of the building with no adjacent walls to any neighboring units. One carport parking spot with storage, easily accessible through Spruce Street (plenty of street parking for an additional car with overnight parking permit). Quick street access to either Fremont Avenue, Fair Oaks Avenue, or Huntington Drive without having to wait for traffic to pass.



Located within award-winning and prestigious Arroyo Vista Elementary, South Pasadena Middle School and High School boundaries.



Tenant pays for electricity and gas. Owner pays for water and trash. Minimum 12 month lease. Credit score must be above 700. Tenant pays application fee. $2500 security deposit. Pets would be considered for an additional charge and deposit.



**Unit Features**



*New cabinets/counters in kitchen and bathroom, plenty of storage space

*New stainless-steel gas range and refrigerator

*Refinished hardwood floors and new carpet in bedrooms

*Two wall A/C units and one wall furnace

*Recessed lighting and spacious closets



**Amenities**



*Community pool with a grassy sunbathing area

*Community laundry facility

*Nearby retail shops and restaurants

*Few minutes walk to South Pasadena Middle School and High School

*Few minutes drive to Pavilions, Ralphs, Target and Costco