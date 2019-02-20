All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

1801 Fair Oaks Ave

1801 Fair Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare newly renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom first-floor corner-unit condo located along a wide and quiet South Pasadena estate street with little to no traffic going through. Single-family large estate neighborhood with only one other condominium complex across the street. Both bedrooms are located at the corner of the building with no adjacent walls to any neighboring units. One carport parking spot with storage, easily accessible through Spruce Street (plenty of street parking for an additional car with overnight parking permit). Quick street access to either Fremont Avenue, Fair Oaks Avenue, or Huntington Drive without having to wait for traffic to pass.

Located within award-winning and prestigious Arroyo Vista Elementary, South Pasadena Middle School and High School boundaries.

Tenant pays for electricity and gas. Owner pays for water and trash. Minimum 12 month lease. Credit score must be above 700. Tenant pays application fee. $2500 security deposit. Pets would be considered for an additional charge and deposit.

**Unit Features**

*New cabinets/counters in kitchen and bathroom, plenty of storage space
*New stainless-steel gas range and refrigerator
*Refinished hardwood floors and new carpet in bedrooms
*Two wall A/C units and one wall furnace
*Recessed lighting and spacious closets

**Amenities**

*Community pool with a grassy sunbathing area
*Community laundry facility
*Nearby retail shops and restaurants
*Few minutes walk to South Pasadena Middle School and High School
*Few minutes drive to Pavilions, Ralphs, Target and Costco

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Fair Oaks Ave have any available units?
1801 Fair Oaks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1801 Fair Oaks Ave have?
Some of 1801 Fair Oaks Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Fair Oaks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Fair Oaks Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Fair Oaks Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Fair Oaks Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Fair Oaks Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Fair Oaks Ave offers parking.
Does 1801 Fair Oaks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Fair Oaks Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Fair Oaks Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Fair Oaks Ave has a pool.
Does 1801 Fair Oaks Ave have accessible units?
No, 1801 Fair Oaks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Fair Oaks Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Fair Oaks Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Fair Oaks Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1801 Fair Oaks Ave has units with air conditioning.
