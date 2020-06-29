All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:20 PM

1740 Monterey Road

1740 Monterey Road · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Monterey Road, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HIGHLY REMODELED …1925 Spanish style 2 bedroom, 2 bath UPPER- level duplex unit located in the prestigious Marengo neighborhood! Open floor-plan features crown and picture moldings, built-ins, decorative fireplace, alcoves and archways. Enjoy the comforts of the spacious living and dining rooms, stunning upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, self-closing cabinets, gorgeous new tiles, newer carpet, and washer and dryer with built-in cabinets. Includes spacious master bedroom with private upgraded bathroom and ample closet storage, secondary bedroom enjoys a balcony overlooking the front yard. Generously-sized backyard is a delightful space and includes a built-in barbeque area perfect for entertaining along with its own one-car garage with additional storage. Close to shopping, award winning schools, markets and restaurants. This one won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Monterey Road have any available units?
1740 Monterey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1740 Monterey Road have?
Some of 1740 Monterey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Monterey Road currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Monterey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Monterey Road pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Monterey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1740 Monterey Road offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Monterey Road offers parking.
Does 1740 Monterey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 Monterey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Monterey Road have a pool?
No, 1740 Monterey Road does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Monterey Road have accessible units?
Yes, 1740 Monterey Road has accessible units.
Does 1740 Monterey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Monterey Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 Monterey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 Monterey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
