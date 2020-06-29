1740 Monterey Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

HIGHLY REMODELED …1925 Spanish style 2 bedroom, 2 bath UPPER- level duplex unit located in the prestigious Marengo neighborhood! Open floor-plan features crown and picture moldings, built-ins, decorative fireplace, alcoves and archways. Enjoy the comforts of the spacious living and dining rooms, stunning upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, self-closing cabinets, gorgeous new tiles, newer carpet, and washer and dryer with built-in cabinets. Includes spacious master bedroom with private upgraded bathroom and ample closet storage, secondary bedroom enjoys a balcony overlooking the front yard. Generously-sized backyard is a delightful space and includes a built-in barbeque area perfect for entertaining along with its own one-car garage with additional storage. Close to shopping, award winning schools, markets and restaurants. This one won’t last long!