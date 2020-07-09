154 Monterey Rd #3

Amenities

Super stunning and charmingone bedroom apartment locatedin a mid century building right on the border of South Pas and Highland Park. Not only is this apartment a total show stopper, it also includes a stackable washer/dryer which means no more waiting in line at the laundromat, dreams do come true! Large living room opens to a large and bright dining room area and bright and cheerfulkitchen that includesall the amenities you\'ll need to settle in to your new happy life in your new happy home. The gorgeous original hard wood flooringis carried throughout the home. You wont want to miss out on this stunner! Location and looks all in one!