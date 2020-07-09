All apartments in South Pasadena
154 Monterey Rd #3

154 Monterey Road · No Longer Available
Location

154 Monterey Road, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Super stunning and charmingone bedroom apartment locatedin a mid century building right on the border of South Pas and Highland Park. Not only is this apartment a total show stopper, it also includes a stackable washer/dryer which means no more waiting in line at the laundromat, dreams do come true! Large living room opens to a large and bright dining room area and bright and cheerfulkitchen that includesall the amenities you\'ll need to settle in to your new happy life in your new happy home. The gorgeous original hard wood flooringis carried throughout the home. You wont want to miss out on this stunner! Location and looks all in one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Monterey Rd #3 have any available units?
154 Monterey Rd #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
Is 154 Monterey Rd #3 currently offering any rent specials?
154 Monterey Rd #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Monterey Rd #3 pet-friendly?
No, 154 Monterey Rd #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 154 Monterey Rd #3 offer parking?
No, 154 Monterey Rd #3 does not offer parking.
Does 154 Monterey Rd #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Monterey Rd #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Monterey Rd #3 have a pool?
No, 154 Monterey Rd #3 does not have a pool.
Does 154 Monterey Rd #3 have accessible units?
No, 154 Monterey Rd #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Monterey Rd #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Monterey Rd #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Monterey Rd #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Monterey Rd #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

