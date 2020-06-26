All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated July 28 2019 at 8:51 AM

1521 Oneonta Knl

1521 Oneonta Knl · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Oneonta Knl, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
If youre looking for a fully renovated home, you found it! This is simply a gorgeous home with 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, formal living room with a fireplace & bay windows and a formal dining room. The remodeled gourmet kitchen features a single piece New Mexico granite sink, granite counter tops, a professional La Corue range with a 5-gas burner range & 2 convection ovens and a quaint dining area with built-in cabinet. The main bedroom features cedar lined closet as well as a fully enclosed patio (with permits) that can be used as an office or gym. Its adjacent bath is fully renovated from top to bottom. The other 2 bedrooms have lots of storage space with built-in vanities & cabinetries. They are serviced by a fully renovated hallway bath featuring a separate shower & tub. This sunlit home offers a bright interior along with tall hedges to provide privacy for the front yard and its front patio. The fully enclosed backyard has an additional brick patio and a manicured lawn. Other upgrades include refinished wood flooring, new interior & exterior paint, newly landscaped yard, updated electrical, copper plumbing, updated heating/AC unit, newer roof, California basement for storage & 2-car detached garage. To top it off, the solar panels will save you tons of money on electricity cost. Welcome to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1521 Oneonta Knl have any available units?
1521 Oneonta Knl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1521 Oneonta Knl have?
Some of 1521 Oneonta Knl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Oneonta Knl currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Oneonta Knl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Oneonta Knl pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Oneonta Knl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1521 Oneonta Knl offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Oneonta Knl offers parking.
Does 1521 Oneonta Knl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Oneonta Knl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Oneonta Knl have a pool?
No, 1521 Oneonta Knl does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Oneonta Knl have accessible units?
No, 1521 Oneonta Knl does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Oneonta Knl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Oneonta Knl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Oneonta Knl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1521 Oneonta Knl has units with air conditioning.

