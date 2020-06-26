1521 Oneonta Knl.

Amenities

If youre looking for a fully renovated home, you found it! This is simply a gorgeous home with 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, formal living room with a fireplace & bay windows and a formal dining room. The remodeled gourmet kitchen features a single piece New Mexico granite sink, granite counter tops, a professional La Corue range with a 5-gas burner range & 2 convection ovens and a quaint dining area with built-in cabinet. The main bedroom features cedar lined closet as well as a fully enclosed patio (with permits) that can be used as an office or gym. Its adjacent bath is fully renovated from top to bottom. The other 2 bedrooms have lots of storage space with built-in vanities & cabinetries. They are serviced by a fully renovated hallway bath featuring a separate shower & tub. This sunlit home offers a bright interior along with tall hedges to provide privacy for the front yard and its front patio. The fully enclosed backyard has an additional brick patio and a manicured lawn. Other upgrades include refinished wood flooring, new interior & exterior paint, newly landscaped yard, updated electrical, copper plumbing, updated heating/AC unit, newer roof, California basement for storage & 2-car detached garage. To top it off, the solar panels will save you tons of money on electricity cost. Welcome to your new home!