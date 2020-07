Amenities

Charming Home located on a quiet street in South Pasadena.Living Room Has Hardwood Floors, fireplace.Huge Kitchen with convenient built in breakfast area. kitchen captures the morning sun . Remodeled Bathroom. This home has abundant light and lovely gardens with Roses and Fruit trees. There is also a rear patio for outdoor barbeques. Home is Located close to the Goldline, Library, Farmer's Market, Restaurants, Shopping and South Pasadena's Award-Winning Schools.