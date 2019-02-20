1127 Magnolia Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030 South Pasadena
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful remodeled unit in prime location in South Pasadena. The apartment building is on a cold de sac with homes surrounded by them. Its the only apartment building on the block.Very quiet neighborhood and close to all the best schools in South Pasadena. Laundry is in the building shared with other tenants. Private balcony. In wall AC unit in living room. One parking spots included. One month deposit if credit score is higher than 650 if lower 2 month deposit. Top floor. Running a special if you move in by Dec 1st the rent is reduced to $2595 instead of the price was $2695.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1127 MAGNOLIA Street have any available units?
1127 MAGNOLIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1127 MAGNOLIA Street have?
Some of 1127 MAGNOLIA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 MAGNOLIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1127 MAGNOLIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.