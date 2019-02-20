All apartments in South Pasadena
1127 MAGNOLIA Street

1127 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1127 Magnolia Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful remodeled unit in prime location in South Pasadena. The apartment building is on a cold de sac with homes surrounded by them. Its the only apartment building on the block.Very quiet neighborhood and close to all the best schools in South Pasadena. Laundry is in the building shared with other tenants. Private balcony. In wall AC unit in living room. One parking spots included. One month deposit if credit score is higher than 650 if lower 2 month deposit. Top floor. Running a special if you move in by Dec 1st the rent is reduced to $2595 instead of the price was $2695.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 MAGNOLIA Street have any available units?
1127 MAGNOLIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1127 MAGNOLIA Street have?
Some of 1127 MAGNOLIA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 MAGNOLIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1127 MAGNOLIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 MAGNOLIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1127 MAGNOLIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1127 MAGNOLIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1127 MAGNOLIA Street offers parking.
Does 1127 MAGNOLIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 MAGNOLIA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 MAGNOLIA Street have a pool?
No, 1127 MAGNOLIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1127 MAGNOLIA Street have accessible units?
No, 1127 MAGNOLIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 MAGNOLIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 MAGNOLIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 MAGNOLIA Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1127 MAGNOLIA Street has units with air conditioning.

