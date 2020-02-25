3317 Brayton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

TEXT OR CALL JOHN STURDEVANT 949-584-5619 TO VIEW. $2,400 per month lease available Feb 19, 2020. Bixby Knolls duplex very large upper one level with huuuuge private balcony over the garages for entertaining, sunning & BBQ'ing. Incredible home overlooking Reservoir Park and you can walk around the corner to historic California Heights restaurants and shops. Great schools in the area too. Upgraded with dual pane windows, newer carpet, doors, flooring, paint, vanities, sinks, countertops. Upper unit has a fabulous sundeck over the two car garage, perfect for summertime entertaining and BBQs. 4 car parking in your private driveway. One of Long Beach's most convenient and desirable neighborhoods convenient to freeway. Fun, walkable area. This is a most see and it will not last. Looking for appreciative lot term tenants who will love this spot and take great care of it. **** ABSOLUTELY NO BAD CREDIT, NO ANIMALS, NO SMOKERS, NO EXCEPTIONS ****