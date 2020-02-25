All apartments in Signal Hill
3317 Brayton Avenue

3317 Brayton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Brayton Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
TEXT OR CALL JOHN STURDEVANT 949-584-5619 TO VIEW. $2,400 per month lease available Feb 19, 2020. Bixby Knolls duplex very large upper one level with huuuuge private balcony over the garages for entertaining, sunning & BBQ'ing. Incredible home overlooking Reservoir Park and you can walk around the corner to historic California Heights restaurants and shops. Great schools in the area too. Upgraded with dual pane windows, newer carpet, doors, flooring, paint, vanities, sinks, countertops. Upper unit has a fabulous sundeck over the two car garage, perfect for summertime entertaining and BBQs. 4 car parking in your private driveway. One of Long Beach's most convenient and desirable neighborhoods convenient to freeway. Fun, walkable area. This is a most see and it will not last. Looking for appreciative lot term tenants who will love this spot and take great care of it. **** ABSOLUTELY NO BAD CREDIT, NO ANIMALS, NO SMOKERS, NO EXCEPTIONS ****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Brayton Avenue have any available units?
3317 Brayton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 3317 Brayton Avenue have?
Some of 3317 Brayton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Brayton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Brayton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Brayton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Brayton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 3317 Brayton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Brayton Avenue offers parking.
Does 3317 Brayton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Brayton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Brayton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3317 Brayton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Brayton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3317 Brayton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Brayton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Brayton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Brayton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3317 Brayton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

