3280 Lewis Avenue

Modern Luxury unit is awaiting its new tenant! This ultra-contemporary 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit has been completely reimagined with no expense spared. Our owners take great pride in bringing contemporary lifestyle to some of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a custom Chef's kitchen, Caesar stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy engineered wood flooring throughout with European style cabinetry. This unit will include a 2 car garage.