3280 Lewis Avenue
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

3280 Lewis Avenue

3280 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3280 Lewis Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Modern Luxury unit is awaiting its new tenant! This ultra-contemporary 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit has been completely reimagined with no expense spared. Our owners take great pride in bringing contemporary lifestyle to some of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a custom Chef's kitchen, Caesar stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy engineered wood flooring throughout with European style cabinetry. This unit will include a 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3280 Lewis Avenue have any available units?
3280 Lewis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 3280 Lewis Avenue have?
Some of 3280 Lewis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3280 Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3280 Lewis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3280 Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3280 Lewis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 3280 Lewis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3280 Lewis Avenue offers parking.
Does 3280 Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3280 Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3280 Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 3280 Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3280 Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3280 Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3280 Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3280 Lewis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3280 Lewis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3280 Lewis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
