Signal Hill, CA
2950 E 19th Street Unit 106
2950 E 19th Street Unit 106

2950 East 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2950 East 19th Street, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Story Condo in Signal Hill - Welcome home to this Great Condo with over 1800 square feet, as you enter you will find a large one bedroom master suite with a private patio. Walk upstairs to mid level, and you will find vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room and a cooks kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counters an island for entertaining and a stove, microwave and dishwasher. The windows have plantation shutters and there is a half bath on this floor for your guests. The view from the living room faces North and you can see the Hill, and tree tops while getting a cross breeze from your 2nd patio! As you approach the stairs to go to the 3rd level, you will find a nook spacious enough for a home office, or play area. Top floor has a loft, again looking North with lots of windows. There you will find a full size washer dryer hook up and the Master Suite equipped with an oversize tub, a separate shower, dual sinks and a commode room. Walk in closet and plantation shutters with 10 foot ceilings make this space serene and separate from the other bedroom. This home does not require your guests to enter through the gates, there is plenty of parking out front on 19th Street. The 2 car garage that houses the tank less water heater and electric car outlet has plenty of extra storage space. The community has a Jacuzzi and BBQ area, close to major freeways, shops and Beach! Call for your private showing today, 562-433-4700 CaDRE#0196107

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

