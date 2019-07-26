2950 E 19th Street Unit 106

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Story Condo in Signal Hill - Welcome home to this Great Condo with over 1800 square feet, as you enter you will find a large one bedroom master suite with a private patio. Walk upstairs to mid level, and you will find vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room and a cooks kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counters an island for entertaining and a stove, microwave and dishwasher. The windows have plantation shutters and there is a half bath on this floor for your guests. The view from the living room faces North and you can see the Hill, and tree tops while getting a cross breeze from your 2nd patio! As you approach the stairs to go to the 3rd level, you will find a nook spacious enough for a home office, or play area. Top floor has a loft, again looking North with lots of windows. There you will find a full size washer dryer hook up and the Master Suite equipped with an oversize tub, a separate shower, dual sinks and a commode room. Walk in closet and plantation shutters with 10 foot ceilings make this space serene and separate from the other bedroom. This home does not require your guests to enter through the gates, there is plenty of parking out front on 19th Street. The 2 car garage that houses the tank less water heater and electric car outlet has plenty of extra storage space. The community has a Jacuzzi and BBQ area, close to major freeways, shops and Beach! Call for your private showing today, 562-433-4700 CaDRE#0196107



