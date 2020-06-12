All apartments in Signal Hill
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

2400 Skyline Drive

2400 Skyline Drive · (562) 221-7744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 Skyline Drive, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous ocean view from Newport Coast to the Queen Mary and Catalina. Spacious first floor condo with a large formal entry, wrap around deck and inside laundry. Just renovated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new paint, updated kitchen - quartz counters, new oven/microwave combo, new draperies and new cabinetry in ki and bathrooms, new HVAC. Master Suite includes walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, double vanity. Second Bedroom features built-in cabinets and desk. Inside laundry. Security building with elevator and interior access to 2 car garage. Community Pool. All utilities except electric and cable are paid by owner. Top of the hill surrounded by parks and hiking trails. Text or call The Low Group @ KW Realty for more information or to schedule a showing: Colleen Low 562.221.7744 or John Low 562.243.3599

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Skyline Drive have any available units?
2400 Skyline Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2400 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 2400 Skyline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Skyline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2400 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Skyline Drive does offer parking.
Does 2400 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Skyline Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2400 Skyline Drive has a pool.
Does 2400 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 2400 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2400 Skyline Drive has units with air conditioning.
