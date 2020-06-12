2400 Skyline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Gorgeous ocean view from Newport Coast to the Queen Mary and Catalina. Spacious first floor condo with a large formal entry, wrap around deck and inside laundry. Just renovated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new paint, updated kitchen - quartz counters, new oven/microwave combo, new draperies and new cabinetry in ki and bathrooms, new HVAC. Master Suite includes walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, double vanity. Second Bedroom features built-in cabinets and desk. Inside laundry. Security building with elevator and interior access to 2 car garage. Community Pool. All utilities except electric and cable are paid by owner. Top of the hill surrounded by parks and hiking trails. Text or call The Low Group @ KW Realty for more information or to schedule a showing: Colleen Low 562.221.7744 or John Low 562.243.3599