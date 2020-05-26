All apartments in Signal Hill
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2200 Sea Ridge Drive

2200 Sea Ridge Drive · (562) 682-6780
Location

2200 Sea Ridge Drive, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2976 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
View for Rent!
Enjoy the sea of lights that stretch from Palos Verdes Peninsula, over downtown Long Beach, down to Newport Coast after a torrid day. This pleasure awaits the tenants of a newly listed home for lease. The house of almost 3,000 square feet, is built on the slopes of Signal Hill, and is designed to deliver stupendous ocean views to every room. The top floor is a capacious master suite with vista retreat of some 200 square feet. Middle level offers a gourmet kitchen, formal dining, living and family room. Downstairs are two more bedrooms and office (or 4th bedroom), bathroom and laundry. No need for a Stairmaster® here! The unique model has gripping architectural features and cathedral ceilings. The home is set in 40 acres of parkland with walking trails and community pool, all in a quiet gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Sea Ridge Drive have any available units?
2200 Sea Ridge Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2200 Sea Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2200 Sea Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Sea Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Sea Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Sea Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Sea Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2200 Sea Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Sea Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 2200 Sea Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Sea Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Sea Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Sea Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2200 Sea Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2200 Sea Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Sea Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Sea Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Sea Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 Sea Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
