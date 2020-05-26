2200 Sea Ridge Drive

Amenities

Enjoy the sea of lights that stretch from Palos Verdes Peninsula, over downtown Long Beach, down to Newport Coast after a torrid day. This pleasure awaits the tenants of a newly listed home for lease. The house of almost 3,000 square feet, is built on the slopes of Signal Hill, and is designed to deliver stupendous ocean views to every room. The top floor is a capacious master suite with vista retreat of some 200 square feet. Middle level offers a gourmet kitchen, formal dining, living and family room. Downstairs are two more bedrooms and office (or 4th bedroom), bathroom and laundry. No need for a Stairmaster® here! The unique model has gripping architectural features and cathedral ceilings. The home is set in 40 acres of parkland with walking trails and community pool, all in a quiet gated community.