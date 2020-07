Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Prime location in the city of Signal Hill. The unit consist of 2 bedrooms with 2 and a half bath, living room, dinning room, indoor laundry room, and a private patio. A small yard in the front as well as a small yard behind the unit. Located on a quiet street with street parking and a single detached garage.