2057 N Terrace Drive

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Panoramic City, Ocean, Catalina and Palos Verdes views from the large 4 brm 2.5 bath home near the top of Signal Hill! Enter your new home to an unbelievable view. Enjoy the evening and late nights watching the twinkling lights of Downtown Long Beach, San Pedro and Palos Verdes Peninsula. When you enter the front door you are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors that flow throughout the entire living & dining rooms. Enjoy a fireplace in the living room, but why, when you can stare out the windows at your view! The granite kitchen overlooks the dining room and upstairs balcony. The views from the balcony span 180*. There are also automatic sun shades on the 3 living room windows and an automatic cover over the balcony. The attached 2+ car garage is right off of the kitchen. The powder room is at the entry of the home. Downstairs features the 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with hardwood floors throughout.. The master suite has French doors leading to the backyard. The master bath has 2 sinks, a jetted tub, walk-in glass shower, separate commode room, and a walk-in closet with custom designs. The 2nd master also features French doors that lead to a covered patio area. There are 2 more bedrooms and bath, linen closet and coat closet. You won't be disappointed with the views of this newer home. Signal hill has miles of walking trails to enjoy, parks, play areas and a brand new library.