Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

2057 N Terrace Drive

2057 Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2057 Terrace Drive, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Panoramic City, Ocean, Catalina and Palos Verdes views from the large 4 brm 2.5 bath home near the top of Signal Hill! Enter your new home to an unbelievable view. Enjoy the evening and late nights watching the twinkling lights of Downtown Long Beach, San Pedro and Palos Verdes Peninsula. When you enter the front door you are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors that flow throughout the entire living & dining rooms. Enjoy a fireplace in the living room, but why, when you can stare out the windows at your view! The granite kitchen overlooks the dining room and upstairs balcony. The views from the balcony span 180*. There are also automatic sun shades on the 3 living room windows and an automatic cover over the balcony. The attached 2+ car garage is right off of the kitchen. The powder room is at the entry of the home. Downstairs features the 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with hardwood floors throughout.. The master suite has French doors leading to the backyard. The master bath has 2 sinks, a jetted tub, walk-in glass shower, separate commode room, and a walk-in closet with custom designs. The 2nd master also features French doors that lead to a covered patio area. There are 2 more bedrooms and bath, linen closet and coat closet. You won't be disappointed with the views of this newer home. Signal hill has miles of walking trails to enjoy, parks, play areas and a brand new library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2057 N Terrace Drive have any available units?
2057 N Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 2057 N Terrace Drive have?
Some of 2057 N Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2057 N Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2057 N Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2057 N Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2057 N Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2057 N Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2057 N Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 2057 N Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2057 N Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2057 N Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 2057 N Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2057 N Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 2057 N Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2057 N Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2057 N Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2057 N Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2057 N Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

