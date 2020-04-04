All apartments in Signal Hill
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

1948 Orizaba Avenue

1948 Orizaba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1948 Orizaba Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
STUNNING COZY SPECIOUS 2 STORY HOUSE - UTILITIES INCLUDED WITH RENT. - This Specious upgraded model home with beautiful floor tiles on the first floor and wood laminate on second floor. Large beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood. The house has 3 master bedroom with total or 4 full baths. Downstairs has a guest room with a bathroom, Separate Laundry room, fine dining room, and a open space large beautiful kitchen. Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms including Huge master bedroom with specious beautiful bathroom with walk inn closet. There is on 2-car garage and a remote control back gate entrance for 2 parking spaces, All furniture in the house are available to sell with negotiable prices.

Rent $3995.00

Please call or text Monisha@5627193156

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5530085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 Orizaba Avenue have any available units?
1948 Orizaba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 1948 Orizaba Avenue have?
Some of 1948 Orizaba Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 Orizaba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Orizaba Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Orizaba Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1948 Orizaba Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1948 Orizaba Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1948 Orizaba Avenue offers parking.
Does 1948 Orizaba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 Orizaba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Orizaba Avenue have a pool?
No, 1948 Orizaba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1948 Orizaba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1948 Orizaba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Orizaba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 Orizaba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1948 Orizaba Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1948 Orizaba Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
